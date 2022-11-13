Ex-YBNL artiste, Chinko Ekun, recounts how he lost it all, after fall out with his boss

Nigerian recording artiste, Chinko Ekun whose real name is Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel recounted how things fell apart in his personal life, career and relationships during a recent church service at Pastor Bolaji Idowu’s Harvesters Church.

Speaking about his ordeal, Ekun who was previously signed to Olamide‘s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) record label stated that he had a fallout with his boss which made him lose his privileges in 2020.

He stated that the label reclaimed the house and cars that were gifted to him by the management. Additionally, he didn’t have the right to claim some of his projects and also lost his royalties following his disagreement with the label.

Chinko did not stop there, he added that he was served an intense ‘breakfast’ by his girlfriend at the time after he suffered the heinous setback. The 29-year-old rapper went further to mention that the heartbreak landed him on the hospital bed.

Speaking further, the former YBNL signee who is currently signed to Dek-Niyor Entertainment revealed that he began to reside with Aloma, a former aide to the renowned musician, Davido. The rapper stated that he became depressed after he went from ‘flying airplanes’ to ‘squatting on the floor’ with friends.

Chinko Ekun went further to reveal that he began to contemplate suicide several months after his life suffered an intense decline.

“One day I went to Elegushi beach and thought to myself, abi kin be si inu omi ni (perhaps I should jump into the water),” the rapper stated.

He continued, “It was in this moment that I threatened God.”

“I told him that if he doesn’t do something about my condition, it would be his fault should I choose to bow before another God,” Ekun continued.

The ‘Able God’ crooner went on to reveal that three months afterwards, he was able to recover the majority of the asset he had lost. He has since joined a new record label and continued to release songs.

Watch the video below.

Mahn! I didn’t know Chinko’s story was this bad pic.twitter.com/LorWwniDgL — Surprise Alhaji ✊ (@OluwaSwizzhits) November 12, 2022

Happy he’s able to laugh about it now pic.twitter.com/6hSTzjcJvr — Surprise Alhaji ✊ (@OluwaSwizzhits) November 12, 2022

