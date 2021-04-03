Ex-Zamfara commissioner joins APC | Ripples Nigeria

A former Commissioner for Social Welfare in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sanusi Maradun, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Maradun, who announced his switch to APC on Saturday in Gusau, said he joined the party because of its efforts to develop the state.

He said: “I am in politics because of the development of my people. l decided to join APC based on the party’s successes in retaining grassroots politics in the state.

“Anybody who wants development in politics must embrace APC under the leadership of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

“I served in Yari’s cabinet as a commissioner and I know the kind of efforts he made during his tenure to promote the state in both human and infrastructural development.

“The APC is the only vibrant political party in Zamfara because it has more grassroots support in the state.”

He commended the APC caretaker committee and party’s stakeholders in Zamfara for the recent reconciliation of warring factions in the state.

Maradun expressed optimism that APC would win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

