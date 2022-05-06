Ex-Zamfara gov, Sani Yerima, joins 2023 presidential race, promises ministry of religious affairs

The former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yerima, on Friday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential race.

Yerima announced his presidential bid when the Director-General of his Support Organisations, Senator Bala Adamu, presented the APC nomination and expression of interest forms to him in Abuja.

He promised to holistically address the country’s security challenges if elected president next year.

The ex-governor added that he would create a ministry of religious affairs to address issues of social and religious decadence in the society.

Yerima said: “We will use our Christian and Islamic clerics to ensure that decorum is brought back to the society.

“We will create a ministry of religious affairs so that we have a minister of Muslim affairs and a minister of Christian affairs.

“We will make sure that the leadership of the Bishops and serving clerics truly appreciate God.”

He said section 38 of the country’s constitution granted Nigerians freedom of religion, to worship alone or in community with others, in private or in public.

He added that God did not make a mistake by creating Nigerians together as Christians and Muslims.

“Under my administration, every Nigerian child must go to school.

“We will have free education and establish a functional students’ loan board to make financial resources available to every poor or rich Nigerian child to access education,” he said.

Yerima commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its fight against insecurity in the country.

The APC will hold its presidential primary from May 30 to June 1.

