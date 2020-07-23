Excuse given by the insurgents for killing aid workers baseless –Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has stated that the excuse given by the Boko Haram insurgents for killing the humanitarian staff of a non-governmental organisation was baseless.

Omokri who was reacting to the video footage which showed the shooting of the five aid workers who had their faces covered by the insurgents before they were killed, urged Nigerians in a series of tweets on Wednesday night, not to share the video footage.

READ ALSO: Hours after I said Magu is ‘corrupt’, he was arrested, I’ve informants in Buhari’s house —Omokri

He tweeted: “Five men, with their faces covered, stood behind the abductees and shot them after making comments. The most heart-wrenching thing I have seen this year is the video of Boko Haram terrorists shooting 5 aid workers in cold blood. And the excuse they gave was baseless. The men were not spreading Christianity. They were providing humanitarian aid. Why? Why? SomeoneRescueNigeria!

This came after President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night condemned the recent execution of the five men by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, sympathised with the families of the slain aid workers.

Join the conversation

Opinions