Execution of CAN chairman cruel, provocative – Buhari

January 21, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed sadness that the terrorists went ahead to kill the cleric while giving signals of their willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

He consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa State and the Bishop’s family over the killing and assured that the terrorists would continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces.

He urged the other nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence, and destruction in the sub-region.

