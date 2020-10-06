Execution of petrol-to-gas auto plan to begin with commercial vehicles –Osinbajo

The conversion is already at its pilot stage in Edo State, where trucks belonging to Dangote Industries Limited have been transformed to use gas, Osinbajo revealed in a statement issued on Monday by Laolu Akande, his media aide and titled “President Understands Pains of Nigerians, Working out further Palliatives – VP Osinbajo.”

“One of the ways is by using Compressed Natural Gas. Government is committed to do the conversion. First of all, we are starting with commercial vehicles.

“Most commercial transporters will have the capacity to use both gas and petrol. That is already being done experimentally in Edo State,” the vice president said.

The campaign to deepen domestic gas utilisation via the uptake of CNG as a cheaper alternative to petrol, according to government, and as a source of clean energy shaping up, backed by a N250 billion stimulus package which the central bank launched in September.

“Dangote, for instance, has converted all his trucks to the use of CNG, and that is 4,000 or even more of those trucks.