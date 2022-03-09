News
Exited N-Power beneficiaries to get CBN loan after NEXIT training
Exited N-Power beneficiaries will be given loans to pursue their entrepreneurship career after the NEXIT training sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is scheduled for next week.
According to the office of the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, the loan will first be made available to 75,600 exited Npower beneficiaries.
The aforementioned figure are the first batch of the N-Power training, Nneka Ikem, the Special Assistant, Media & Publicity, to the Minister Sadiya Farouq, revealed in a tweet on Wednesday.
This means 154,400 exited Npower beneficiaries will have to wait for the next batch, as Ripples Nigeria had reported that only 230,000 Nigerians were successfully selected for the CBN-backed training.
READ ALSO: Over 100,000 N-Power beneficiaries fail NEXIT training selection, as CBN grosses N11.1m from candidates
Ikem, however, didn’t reveal the value of the loan each beneficiaries will qualify for, “Training of the first batch of 75,600 @npower_ng exited Beneficiaries from the 36 states and the FCT is proposed to be flagged off next week in Abuja for the five-day entrepreneurial training, which thereafter, qualifies them for loans.” She wrote on Twitter.
The training is expected to educate the participants on entrepreneurship after the exited N-Power beneficiaries complained of being abandoned by the government following their exit from the social intervention programme in 2020.
