Exited Npower beneficiaries get dates for NEXIT training

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has began to contact N-Power exited beneficiaries (NEXIT) for training across various states in Nigeria.

This comes a month after Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Ministry, Nneka Anibeze, disclosed that beneficiaries should register their availability for the training before 4th of February.

Anibeze informed the exited beneficiaries to dial *45665# and follow the instruction. Findings had shown that the use of the code cost the beneficiaries for each session, resulting to a gain of N15 million for the government.

In a new development, the beneficiaries took to an N-Power page, NEXIT Group, on Sunday and Monday, to reveal they have began to receive emails and text messages to inform them of the training’s location.

Some of the screenshots seen by Ripples Nigeria, showed that the Ministry contacted the exited beneficiaries through various third parties expected to handle the training process which is in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Persons who have been contacted are based in Akwa Ibom, Kano, Osun State, Kwara and Bauchi. The training will hold at different dates this month, March.

