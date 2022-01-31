Exited NPower participants get February 4 deadline to confirm participation

The Federal Government will commence training for the exited NPower (NEXIT) participants next month.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Anibeze, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the participants are expected to confirm the availability for the programme by February 4.

She was however silent on the enrollment of a new batch of participants for the NPower programme.

Since Npower batch A and B participants exited the social intervention programme in May 2020, and the launch of the NEXIT portal the same year, the Federal Government has not come up with a concrete plan for the programme.

The federal government commenced the Npower programme in 2016 in a bid to reduce unemployment in the country.

The statement read: “The 1st batch of NEXIT Training will commence in February, 2022. Kindly dial *45665# on or before Friday 4th February to check your eligibility and indicate your availability to take part in the programme.”

