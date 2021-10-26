Exoneration, not pardon of Saro-Wiwa, others will heal wounds of Ogoni people —Foundation

The Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation, on Monday, insisted that only exoneration and not pardon of the late playwright, Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogonis will heal the wound in the hearts of Ogoni people.

Younger brother to the late playwright, Dr Owens Wiwa, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on behalf of the foundation’s board of directors on Monday.

According to him, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his Ogoni compatriots executed on November 10, 1995, by the military junta of the late former head of state, Sani Abacha, were not criminals.

He also contended that they were activists, who were killed after ‘a sham trial’ for fighting for a just cause on behalf of their oppressed community, adding that the path to true peace in the region begins with justice.

The foundation was reacting to a recent statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was willing to grant pardons to Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other Ogoni eight.

The statement reads in part: “Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other eight Ogonis were not criminals. They were innocent activists unjustly murdered for fighting for a just cause on behalf of their oppressed community.”

The foundation however stated that further that the cleaning up of the environment for which the activists died for was a first good step.

