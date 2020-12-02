Expect EFCC’s invitation for daring to invite Buhari over Nigeria’s insecurity, Fayose tells Reps

A former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted to the decision of the House of Representatives to invite President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity situation in Nigeria.

Fayose, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, warned the lawmakers demanding the president’s citation on the current security challenges in the country to expect an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on trumped-up corruption charges, freezing of their accounts, or arrest for attempting to bring down the government.

Fayose wrote:

”I will be surprised if the President honours the House of Reps’ invitation. The National Assembly that is supposed to be representing the people should know by now that in the eyes of this president, they only exist on paper because they are mere toothless bulldogs.

“Some of those Rep members at the forefront of the invitation of the president to appear before the House should expect EFCC invitation, freezing of their accounts or arrest for plotting to bring down the legitimate government of the president. I warned.”

Fayose, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari’s administration, is standing trial for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Fayose was arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly using four Zenith Bank accounts to launder money for his governorship election in 2014.

Justice Mohammed Idris had in June 2016 granted the commission’s request to freeze all the funds in the said accounts.

Two out of the accounts belong to Fayose while the third belongs to his hotel, Spotless Hotel in Ado Ekiti. The fourth account was operated by one of his aides, Abiodun Agbele.

He is currently involved in a battle of wits with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West for control of the party in the region.

Fayose has also declared his intention to vie for Nigeria’s presidency in the future.

