Connect with us

Politics

﻿’Expect more defections to APC’ —Uzodimma

Published

9 minutes ago

on

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has predicted that more defections from opposition party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which will further boost the chances of the ruling party’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), made the boast while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday after a meeting with political stakeholders from Delta State following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and a majority of top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the APC last week.

“You can see the tide is moving and people are joining and there will be no end to it. You must have heard that our party in Delta is growing from strength to strength,” the Imo Governor said.

“The high point of the state of the party is that Delta is now almost a one-party state.”

READ ALSO: ﻿’PDP will laugh last as APC will soon implode’ —Wabara

He noted that with the development in Delta, the APC would use its internal mechanism to integrate old and new members.

“We have to meet to be able to manage this very huge success, to ensure that using the mechanism, the internal mechanism of our great party, that we will receive our new members, our new leaders.

“We will then come together as a family to grow the party and support the government in Delta for the benefit of our people and members of our great party.

“So, I think we are happy with the development and a big testimony to the fact that the APC government in Nigeria is being admired by many, if not all and sundry,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 + 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...