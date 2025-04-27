﻿’Expect more defections to APC’ —Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has predicted that more defections from opposition party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which will further boost the chances of the ruling party’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), made the boast while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday after a meeting with political stakeholders from Delta State following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and a majority of top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the APC last week.

“You can see the tide is moving and people are joining and there will be no end to it. You must have heard that our party in Delta is growing from strength to strength,” the Imo Governor said.

“The high point of the state of the party is that Delta is now almost a one-party state.”

He noted that with the development in Delta, the APC would use its internal mechanism to integrate old and new members.

“We have to meet to be able to manage this very huge success, to ensure that using the mechanism, the internal mechanism of our great party, that we will receive our new members, our new leaders.

“We will then come together as a family to grow the party and support the government in Delta for the benefit of our people and members of our great party.

“So, I think we are happy with the development and a big testimony to the fact that the APC government in Nigeria is being admired by many, if not all and sundry,” he added.

