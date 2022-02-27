‘Expect shock in PDP presidential primary,’ Wike tells Nigerians

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary slated for later in the year would shock Nigerians.

Wike, who stated this at a media briefing in Port-Harcourt, said the aftermath of the convention to pick the PDP presidential candidate would catch everyone unaware.

He said: “People should watch, there will be a shock as far as the PDP convention is concerned. People should watch what is going to happen. People like to underrate so many people and it is not good in politics.”

The governor also slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for claiming he would always clinch the party’s presidential ticket no matter the opposition.

He added: “I didn’t expect him, frankly speaking, to say that he will always take the ticket of the party. That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted.”

Wike stressed that he would do anything to ensure the PDP victory in the 2023 elections.

He insisted that the party would abide by the new election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC).

“We are a law-abiding party. The party will soon meet, the NEC will meet and find the way forward on how we will put our house in order and make sure we religiously follow the timetable of INEC without violating any provision of the law and guidelines that INEC may have produced,” the governor concluded.

