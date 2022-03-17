Expectations high, as Soludo takes over today as new governor of Anambra

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, will be sworn-in today, Thursday March 17, 2022, as the new democratically elected governor of Anambra State for a four-year tenure.

The incoming governor has opted for a low key celebration devoid of the fanfare that usually accompanies such auspicious events in the country.

Expectations for a Soludo tenure are expectedly high, given his background as an economist, who had once been in charge of the country’s central bank.

A statement released by his media aide, Joe Anatune, on Wednesday, indicated that the handing over ceremony from Willie Obiano to Soludo is expected to take place at the State Government House, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, Anambra State capital by 9:30 am prompt.

The statement reads: “Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Anambra State Governor-elect will officially be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, 2022, as the sixth democratically elected governor of Anambra. Invited guests are expected to be seated by 9: 00 am prompt.

“Immediately after the official swearing-in, Prof Chukwuma Soludo will inspect a guard of honour and consequently make his inaugural address to the people of Anambra State. An inter-denominational service will hold briefly before the new Governor immediately sets out to work.

“Please note this event is strictly low key and devoid of the usual merry-making and unbridled celebrations usually associated with occasions of this nature.”

In order to ensure maximum safety of lives and property during the event, the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said that adequate measures were in place.

Prof. Soludo had won the November, 6, 2021 governorship election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), defeating Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress among others.

Soludo won 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, with 112,229 votes, standing taller than his rival Ozigbo who polled 53,807 votes.

