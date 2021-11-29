Expert explains Covid-19 Omicron variant symptoms

The South African doctor who first raised the alarm over the new strain has described Covid symptoms linked to the new omicron variant as ‘extremely mildy’.

The doctor, Angelique Coetzee, who is also the chair of the South African Medical Association, told newsmen on Sunday that she started to see patients from November 18, presenting unusual symptoms that differed slightly from those associated with the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is the most virulent strain of the virus to date and is globally dominant.

According to her, it started with a 33 years old male patient, who was extremely tired for a few days coupled with body aches and pains with a bit of a headache.

The expert explained that the patient didn’t have a sore throat, but more of a scratchy throat but no cough or loss of taste or smell.

Read also: Omicron COVID-19 not in Nigeria —Govt

Coetzee stated that she tested the male patient for Covid, and he came out positive, as was his family, adding that she saw more patients that day presenting the same kinds of symptoms that differed from the delta variant.

She noted that this prompted her to raise the alarm with South Africa’s vaccine advisory committee, of which she is a member.

She added: “What we are seeing clinically in South Africa is extremely mild. We haven’t admitted anyone, I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.”

Meanwhile, the WHO has said it will take weeks to understand how the variant may affect diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now