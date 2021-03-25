Experts fault service chiefs, say two months enough to make visible impact on security situation | Ripples Nigeria

Security experts in the country, operating under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts (CCNSE) have slammed the nation’s security chiefs for the worsening insecurity in the country after staying two months in office, saying two months was enough to make a visible impact.

Also, the experts kicked against the service chiefs’ operation from Abuja, the nation’s capital, instead of relocating to the North-East region, particularly Maiduguri, which they described as the epicentre of insecurity in the country.

The experts, while reacting to the worsening security situation in the country, insisted that the service chiefs should diligently focus on tackling the insecurity in the land, instead of focusing on what they described as a “needless national tour” embarked upon by the service chiefs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by its National Coordinator, Prof Otedola Adekunle and National Secretary, Dr Chris Aklo, respectively, the experts insisted that the chiefs’ tour should be directed at states with alarming security problems, especially in the North-East.

The group maintained that what was expected of the new security heads were to hit the ground running by relocating to the theatre of the war against terrorism, for at least six months in the first instance, and not national tours.

The statement read: “While some unpatriotic people maybe think that it may be too early to speak up about the new service chiefs and the current state of insecurity, as security experts, we owe this country the duty to speak out when things are getting out of hand in the security sector where we are experts.

“Since the most anticipated appointments of the new service chiefs on January 26, 2021, we expected that by now there would be at least a gradual turnaround in the security of the country, but it’s sad that the security situation keeps deteriorating daily with new dimensions to it.

“Over 39 students of College of Forestry in Kaduna State and several other innocent Nigeria’s are still in the hands of their adductors several weeks after their abduction, wondering why it was taking managers of security so long to get the victims out of the den of their captors.

“Instead of seeing concrete actions that could stamp out insecurity, all we hear is rhetoric and promises. This is unacceptable. It is certainly not what Nigerians are expecting now.”

Meanwhile, the experts said in the short period of the appointments, the new threat of disintegration had emerged across some regions in the country, noting that people were being killed in hundreds daily, with the press knowing little or nothing about the developments.

“Nigerians have suffered for so long and are very impatient now. We want to see the service chiefs leading the war from the theatre of war across the regions for the next six months and not be speaking English from Abuja.

“We have had enough in this country. Mr President gave them six weeks from the date of their decorations to change the game in the security sector, but frankly speaking, things are getting worse. Nigerians are tired and want to see quick and urgent results too,” they added.

