Experts seek adoption of e-mobility for fight against climate change

Experts in the Nigerian transportation industry have called for the adoption of e-mobility to solve challenges of climate change, noting that the unconditional embrace of electronic vehicles by the public can drive the nation towards becoming safer, cleaner and greener.

Speaking Thursday, during a webinar organised by Jet Motor Company themed: “Unlocking Pathways to Accelerating E-Mobility in Nigeria,” the experts said progressive transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electronic alternatives can open the nation to untapped yet unlimited opportunities.

Wemimo Joseph, CEO, Jet Motor Company, in his opening remarks, said e-mobility has presented Nigeria the opportunity to rank amongst leading nations such as Germany, America and Sweden, noting that if maximised, it could enable Nigeria to become more competitive, and one of the most prominent e-mobility players in the world.

Wemimo maintained that as the world seeks to solve challenges resulting from climate change, adopting electronic vehicles (EVs) has become an option that must be considered as a matter of emergency.

He said: “We keep lamenting the impact of climate change. We all have agreed that global warming is costing us so much. Researches have also established that keying into e-mobility which is based on sustainable mechanism is cost-efficient and eco-friendly. If we then mean well, there is an urgent need for us to transit from the use of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to a cleaner and safer choice presented by EVs.”

A report published by the United Nations, revealed that “greenhouse gas concentrations are at their highest levels in 2 million years.” According to the report, these “emissions continue to rise,” leaving “the Earth to be about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s,” and further “projected to reach 2.7°C by the end of the century.”

While addressing delegates during the session, Wemimo hammered on the vision of the automobile company, highlighting how it intended to key into the ambition of protecting the earth as a concerned company.

“In Nigeria, we have thrown our hat in the ring. We are investing in this realisation. Our ambition, through the Jet Motor Company, is to provide Nigerians with the vehicle of the future that does not impact the environment negatively, instead improves it in line with global sustainability goals,” he submitted.

Looking at some of the challenges preventing mass adoption of e-mobility in Nigeria, Akachukwu Okafor, Chief Technical Officer, Shuttlers, said there was need to sensitise the public on the benefits and opportunities locked in the use of electronic vehicles.

He noted that Nigerians needed to realise that with the embrace of EVs, the country would experience drastic improvement in power as the development would drive up investment in the area.

He said: “People are afraid of transiting but what is certain is that e-mobility will change the face of transportation in Nigeria. Power will improve. Our cities will become cleaner and greener.

“In the long-term, those who switched to electronic vehicles will save more money. EVs have come upon us whether we like it or not. The best is to align with it.”

Also speaking during the webinar, Similoluwa Bolaniran, VP, Product, MAX NG, while responding to a poser from the moderator of the session, Omoleye Omoruyi, identified dearth of infrastructure and unfavourable exchange rate as key factors limiting the sector.

He lamented how exchange rate affects the cost of batteries and other e-mobility accessories, going on to urge the government to lead the process by taking steps to improve infrastructure across the country.

“These vehicles use batteries as opposed to fuel. Batteries are renewable energy sources. Currently, they are very expensive as a result of our exchange rate.

Read also: Jet Motor Company is investing over N30bn to transform Nigeria into an electric car economy. Why it matters

“On economic value, if power can be solved, the sector will see upward investment. The value chain is so robust that virtually everyone can find a space of opportunity to key in.

In his closing remarks, Wemimo emphasised the role of government in accelerating the adoption of e-mobility in Nigeria.

According to him, various government agencies of interest must work hand in hand to see that the goal is met. He noted that if government can incentivise players in the sector as was the case during the early days of mobile phone adoption in Nigeria, more private sector players would be motivated to invest in power, infrastructure and research.

He said: “Solving the challenge we are faced with as e-mobility players is simple. We must ensure that concerted effort is devoted to disabuse the bias in people’s mind. When people believe in this mission, we will record tremendous growth.

“Also, government via its policies should lead from the front. If the government can incentivise players in the sector, we will do more for our people and country,” he added.

Jet Motor Company is a Nigeria-based mobility enabler and vehicle assemblage company, designing premium automobiles with customized features specially built for the Nigerian road.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now