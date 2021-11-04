Experts predict Elon Musk to become first $1tr man after meteoric rise to top of world’s rich list

When Forbes reported on June 16 that Tesla founder, Elon Musk, was only worth $150.1 billion, he was only ranked third in its billionaire watch list at the time.

The followed the significant drop in Tesla’s share price, which cost Musk $971 million.

While Musk lost a significant chunk of his fortune, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, wealth increased to $200.5 billion.

The net worth of Bernard Arnault & family was $195.7 billion five months ago.

Fast forward six months and the South African mogul is not just the richest man on the planet, he is now almost two times richer than Arnault.

In a report published by Forbes on Thursday, Musk is now worth $320.9 billion.

This means the Tesla founder has made $164.9 billion in just six months and is now 65.75 percent richer than Arnault whose net worth was estimated at $193.6 billion by the United States business magazine.

Musk’s closest rival is Bezos who only added $1 billion in the last six months to increase his fortune to $201.8 billion.

Many had predicted that the 50-year-old founder of SpaceX will be the first man to reach $1 trillion net worth in the coming months as he continues to revolutionize transportation through Tesla and the rocket producer.

