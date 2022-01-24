News
Explosion rocks church in Taraba
Explosion on Sunday evening rocked the Catholic Chapel of St. John’s College in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol local government area of Taraba State.
The college’s principal, Emmanuel Ikyaan, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, however said no life was lost in the blast.
He added that the church building was destroyed by the explosion.
He said: “We thank God no life was lost, but the church has been destroyed. About 10 minutes after the explosion, we started hearing gunshots in the town.
READ ALSO: Catholic Church expresses worries over insecurity in Taraba
“The youths and some students were holding a programme in the chapel which is also used as the school hall and they had left the premises shortly before the explosion.
“I want to call for a thorough investigation to unravel those behind the attack and the perpetrators brought to book.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, also confirmed the incident.
He said the explosion was carried out by gunmen who attacked Mutum-Biyu in a bid to abduct the owner of a petrol station in the community.
