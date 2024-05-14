Explosions rock SPDC gas plant in Bayelsa

Multiple explosions were reported at the gas processing plant operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State on Tuesday.

The gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

A resident of the community, Jessie David, told journalists the blasts were traced to a pipeline attacked by suspected vandals.

He added that the attack led to explosions and eruption of thick smoke and gaseous emission.

According to David, the operator of the plant was alerted, and the line was isolated, reducing the pressure.

The SPDC spokesman, Michael Adande, said the incident occurred near the facility and that the cause has not been ascertained.

He said: “We are actively monitoring reports of smoke detected near our Gbarain Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa State.

“While the source appears to be external to our facility, we are in close communication with regulatory authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”

