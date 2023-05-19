‘Expose me for corruption if any,’ EFCC chief, Bawa challenges Gov Matawalle

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, challenged the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to expose him for any case of corruption.

The governor had on Wednesday challenged the EFCC to extend its planned corruption probe to the presidency.

He insisted that the commission must not limit its focus to the outgoing governors but other public officials in the presidency and even ministers.

The EFCC had since announced its plan to probe the governor for the alleged diversion of N70 billion meant for the execution of projects in Zamfara.

Bawa, who featured in a programme on BBC Hausa Service, challenged Matawalle to report any governor who had diverted his state funds to the commission.

He insisted that nobody is immune from corruption.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, comes under EFCC radar over alleged N70bn fraud

“Is there any human that is 100 percent clean from corruption? That type of person doesn’t exist. I read what Governor Matawalle said that we should investigate ministers and governors. We are doing our investigations on them. If he knows any governor that has done something wrong, he should report him to us.

“As I’m speaking to you now, we have a minister under our custody for about one week over N25 billion fraud. We are doing our work.

“Because someone has committed a crime doesn’t mean another person’s crime will not be an offence. Everyone will answer his own name.

“If he thinks I have done something wrong, there is the police, ICPC, and code of conduct, he can write to them and say this is what the EFCC chairman had done, and he should be investigated,” the anti-graft czar stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now