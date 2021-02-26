EXPOSED! Audit documents that got PDP chairman, Secondus, in trouble | Ripples Nigeria

The national chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus is currently battling to retain his seat, as a leaked document has thrown up questions of financial impropriety against him.

The document, an internal memo addressed to members of the National Working Committee (NWC) by the party’s National Auditor, Adamu Mustapha, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria indicates that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) under the leadership of Secondus has since he assumed office not given account of billions of naira generated by the party from different sources, or how the monies were spent.

Mustapha who raised the alarm in the memo said “The purpose of this alarm is to bring to the notice of this NWC the inability of the Audit Department to perform its functions as enshrined by the constitution and the extant laws. To illustrate as example, the Audit Department was incapacitated by lack of access to the necessary inputs that will enable it to discharge its duties.

AUDIT REPORT THAT MAY COST PDP CHAIRMAN, UCHE SECONDUS, HIS JOB

“For whatever reasons, there is no access to all financial transactions (cash inflows and outflows) documents of the party like cashbooks, receipts. vouchers, registers cheques and bank statements etc, all of which are necessary input or pre-audit, due process, internal control, reconciliation as well as to draw up our Final Accounts, and all these necessary inputs are not available to the Audit Department.

“In order for the Audit to function there should be constant interaction and information flow between the Audit Department and all the arms of the party, unfortunately this has not been the practice,” he alleged in the memo.

However, Mustapha who drew the attention of the NWC to the abnormally, later said his intention over the memo was misrepresented by some sections of the media.

Speaking at a press conference, Mustapha said: “I am shocked that the routine memo can be so mischievously represented in the media ostensibly to achieve some sinister purpose.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting and machinery has been put in place to address this. It is just like a case of putting a mirror in front of you.

“I want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the person of the National Chairman or any individual, in fact, because PDP is a party, it is a system, and an auditor deals with a system and not external individuals.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported last week how some members of the PDP NWC at a tension-soaked meeting had raised among others, issues of financial impropriety and mismanagement against Secondus, whom reportedly had a hard time defending himself.

