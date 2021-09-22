Exposing sponsors of terrorism will jeopardize investigation – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, explained why the Federal Government decided not to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria at the moment.

Malami, who addressed journalists in New York, United States, said exposing the Boko Haram financiers would jeopardize investigations on the matter.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina had in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Monday said the federal government was not interested in naming and shaming sponsors of terrorism whose names were sent to the country by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government recently.

The remarks prompted angry responses from Nigerians with many accusing the federal government of shielding individuals behind the pillaging of several communities in the North-East from prosecution.

In his reaction to the development, the AGF said the government would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to bring Boko Haram insurgents and their financiers to justice.

Malami said: “Time is not ripe for holistic disclosures so as not to pre-empt the investigation process.

“The prime object remains the attainment of peace and security of our dear nation.

“As far as terrorism funding and financing is concerned, we have succeeded in identifying those that are allegedly responsible for funding same and we are blocking the leakages associated with funding while embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“The truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing and advancing. For the purpose of investigation, I would not like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that will have effect of undermining the successes we are recording.”

