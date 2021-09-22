Politics
Exposing sponsors of terrorism will jeopardize investigation – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, explained why the Federal Government decided not to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria at the moment.
Malami, who addressed journalists in New York, United States, said exposing the Boko Haram financiers would jeopardize investigations on the matter.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina had in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Monday said the federal government was not interested in naming and shaming sponsors of terrorism whose names were sent to the country by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government recently.
The remarks prompted angry responses from Nigerians with many accusing the federal government of shielding individuals behind the pillaging of several communities in the North-East from prosecution.
In his reaction to the development, the AGF said the government would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to bring Boko Haram insurgents and their financiers to justice.
READ ALSO: ‘Expose Boko Haram sponsors if your hands are clean,’ PDP dares Nigerian govt
Malami said: “Time is not ripe for holistic disclosures so as not to pre-empt the investigation process.
“The prime object remains the attainment of peace and security of our dear nation.
“As far as terrorism funding and financing is concerned, we have succeeded in identifying those that are allegedly responsible for funding same and we are blocking the leakages associated with funding while embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.
“The truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing and advancing. For the purpose of investigation, I would not like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that will have effect of undermining the successes we are recording.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...