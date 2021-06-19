External forces behind separatist agitations in Nigeria – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Saturday, some external forces are behind secessionist movements in Nigeria.

The governor, who disclosed this at a colloquium to mark this year’s Democracy Day, said the agitations were initiated by external forces with their Nigerian conspirators to cause the country’s disintegration untold humanitarian crisis.

He said: “There is hardly any doubt that there are calculated plans by some external forces in collaboration with domestic conspirators to dismember Nigeria and cause an untold humanitarian crisis.

“The continuing proliferation of conflict centres and the exacerbating divisive rhetoric are all parts of a grand plan to ground Nigeria to a halt. The security challenge that confronts us today is a direct threat to the future of our country because of its asymmetric nature. And worse, because of the disunity among the Nigerian elite on how to confront what is clearly a threat to their survival.

The governor who recalled struggles by some political class for the restoration of democracy in the country, said the June 12, 1993 election revealed the strength of the nation’s diversity as it betrayed the theoretical postulations about the ethno-religious influence on electoral outcomes in the country.

Fayemi added: “For me, the most striking lesson is that unity of purpose. Open-mindedness is needed for our country to escape the relentless efforts of some elements to subvert our country’s corporate existence.

“The security challenges that confront us today are direct threat to the future of our country because of the disunity among Nigeria elite on how to confront what is clearly a threat to their survival.

“Toxic mentoring that glorifies criminality, exacerbating hatred and divide our people should be scrupulously avoided. Nigeria was at such a precipice in 1993 after the exit of Gen. Badamosi Babangida. But it was at this moment that conscientious leaders came together under the National Democratic Coalition and other various organisations to provide a national direction and a pathway to democracy.

“The political class elite of the time intentionally involved to curtail the rhetoric of internal issues and to avoid the distraction of subverting elements.

“That is why we must all come together, I mean those who are in government and those outside the government to challenge our leaders to do the right things. Confront the issues that divide us, promote the issues that unite us, ensure fairness, ensure equity, and ensure justice in our polity.”

