Extortion allegation a total falsehood packaged in phantom anti-graft façade – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, on Thursday described the extortion allegation leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a blatant falsehood and politically motivated scheme to silence him.

The EFCC operatives arrested Sani on December 31, 2019 over complaints by the chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, from whom he allegedly collected $24,000.

But in a statement sent out from prison, Sani said: ”It is a scripted stream of mischievous concoctions and utter fabrications using a puppet state agent; all aimed at splashing feaces and mud on me.

”The extortion allegation is nothing but a wholesale falsehood, packaged in a phantom anti-graft facade to taint, stain and mute me. That shall never happen if I am alive.

“I have made my statement and provided all my facts against their package of lies and I demand the EFCC to make public all the sheets of our statements and supporting documents for the world to see.

“My detention is unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.

“Alhaji Sani Dauda and his hidden sponsors have not been able to provide any proof of their allegations. I’m unjustly incarcerated on the ground of an arranged two-page petition backed with no evidential or documentary proof.

“Fascism thrives in a frame-up of its critics. They claim extortion and here they are closing my bank accounts, searching my houses and offices and demanding I declare my assets of which I have already done that at the CCB last year when I left the senate.

“Frame-up cannot silence me. I have never ever met with the CJN or any judge or judges or ever called anybody directly or indirectly to offer to give or to give directly or indirectly any form of gratification from Alhaji Sani Dauda.

“I have never ever discussed with ASD Motors on any form of bribe or gratification to be given to any judge or any EFCC official.

READ ALSO ALLEGED EXTORTION: EFCC searches Shehu Sani’s Abuja home

”The bribe story is phantom, the bribe story is a fake, imaginative work of fiction, cruelly crafted to smear me, to frame me and to justify my persecution.

”The bribe story is a heap of blatant lies and outright falsehood concocted and fabricated, using a front and the EFCC to premiere a state drama.

“ASD Motors is a barely educated front for a state mission. Criminalising me or ‘framing me’ will not silence me, bend me or compromise me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions