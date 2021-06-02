EYE FOR AN EYE: Nnamdi Kanu vows to avenge killing of any Biafran | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
EYE FOR AN EYE: Nnamdi Kanu vows to avenge killing of any Biafran
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has declared an eye for an eye revenge as pay back for any Biafran killed by Nigerian security agencies in the South-East.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kanu said IPOB was now ready to take Biafra by force since the Federal Government has refused to conduct a referendum that will enable them get their desired republic.
“What we ask is very simple. Give us referendum for the people to determine their fate in this Fulani controlled zoo called Nigeria,” the IPOB leader said.
“But if referendum which is the easiest way to go about it can’t be assured, then we will take it by force.
“We can never continue in a country created by a white man meant for their own interests which turns us into slaves. Never!. Our fathers accepted that but this generation said No.
Read also: Nnamdi Kanu insists on stay-at-home as South-East residents embark on panic buying
“Simply conduct referendum and allow the will of the people to reign.
“The same way we triumph is same way we’ll continue to triumph to any option they present to us going forward.
“I hope those half baked graduates yapping on media are taking note of it!
“What these janjaweeds must understand is that it’s no longer the time we do cry to the world.
“For any Biafran you kill, there must be a pay back. We will avenge their deaths with the heads of their killers #Eyeforaneye”, Kanu stated.
By Isaac Dachen…
