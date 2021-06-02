 EYE FOR AN EYE: Nnamdi Kanu vows to avenge killing of any Biafran | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

EYE FOR AN EYE: Nnamdi Kanu vows to avenge killing of any Biafran

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Nnamdi_Kanu

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has declared an eye for an eye revenge as pay back for any Biafran killed by Nigerian security agencies in the South-East.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kanu said IPOB was now ready to take Biafra by force since the Federal Government has refused to conduct a referendum that will enable them get their desired republic.

“What we ask is very simple. Give us referendum for the people to determine their fate in this Fulani controlled zoo called Nigeria,” the IPOB leader said.

“But if referendum which is the easiest way to go about it can’t be assured, then we will take it by force.

“We can never continue in a country created by a white man meant for their own interests which turns us into slaves. Never!. Our fathers accepted that but this generation said No.

Read also: Nnamdi Kanu insists on stay-at-home as South-East residents embark on panic buying

“Simply conduct referendum and allow the will of the people to reign.

“The same way we triumph is same way we’ll continue to triumph to any option they present to us going forward.

“I hope those half baked graduates yapping on media are taking note of it!

“What these janjaweeds must understand is that it’s no longer the time we do cry to the world.

“For any Biafran you kill, there must be a pay back. We will avenge their deaths with the heads of their killers #Eyeforaneye”, Kanu stated.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...