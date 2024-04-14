Eze nets winner for Palace to dent Liverpool’s title hopes

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The game played at Anfield saw the Reds suffer a shocking defeat which has dented their title hopes.

Eze’s winner came in the 14th minute and the visitors held on till the final whistle to hand their hosts a slim defeat.

Liverpool, coming from a draw and a loss against Manchester United and Atalanta respectively, fell to a first league loss at home since October 2022.

Defeat leaves the Jurgen Klopp side two points behind leaders Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal before the Gunners’ game against Aston Villa later on Sunday.

The Reds are now left to reflect on a potentially decisive loss with just six matches remaining in the Premier League campaign.

In another Premier League game played concurrently, Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provided an assist as Fulham defeated West Ham 2-0.

