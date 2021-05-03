Ezekwesili accuses Buhari of plunging Nigeria into disintegration | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly throwing the country into disintegration via his “actions and inactions.”

This criticism from Ezekwesili came in the wake of a statement by the Department of State Services who said the critics of President Buhari are planning to disintegrate Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on Sunday that the DSS accused critics of the administration of plotting against the sovereignty of the country.

The DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, had said the main objective of these critics was the disintegration of the country.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby condemns the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty, and corporate existence of this country.

“Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.”

However, Ezekwesili via a tweet on Monday said, “Nobody else in Nigeria today seeks to throw Nigeria into anarchy than a President whose actions and inactions daily dig Nigeria deeper into disintegration. DSS, please send your boss a query.”

This is another installment in Ezekwesili’s critique of President Buhari who had expressed disgust towards the current government in a statement in January.

Speaking via a lengthy Twitter post on Monday, January 25, the former minister, who also doubles as an activist, said contrary to what people are made to believe, she does not hate the president.

“It is a detestable leadership. The country Nigeria is most dangerously sitting on a tinderbox at this time because Buhari lacks the minutest modicum of “The-Leader -as-Unifier” in his leadership style,” the former minister tweeted at the time.

