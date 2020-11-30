Ezekwesili calls for assessment of Buhari’s mental, physical health

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education in Nigeria, has called for an assessment of the physical and mental capabilities of President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the nation’s affairs.

Ezekweili who was reacting to the killing of 43 Nigerian farmers by Boko Haram on her Twitter handle on Sunday, demanded that a medical panel be set up to assess Buhari, adding that the “condition of Nigeria has become too grave for citizens to sit still and go about their duties without asking questions.”

“I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, privacy has to yield ground to our right to know, as citizens, the state of health of Buhari,” she tweeted.

On other tweets, she posted:

“We really must assess the physical or mental capability of Nigeria’s President to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President Buhari.

“The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a Medical Panel on Buhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physicians to provide us with accurate information.

“It is a reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of Buhari.”

