Ezekwesili calls for ‘constitutional dialogue’ before 2023 polls

Published

55 mins ago

on

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, on Friday, advocated fora constitutional dialogue in order to redress the various challenges bedeviling the country.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, insecurity has exacerbated across various regions with kidnapping in the North and secessionist agitations in the South.

Despite this scourges, leaders across the region are fixated on the upcoming elections, purchasing nomination forms at exorbitant prices while crucial sectors such as education and health are in comatose conditions.

Read also :Ezekwesili highlights need to determine mental, physical capacity of Buhari to run Nigeria

In her tweet, Ezekwesili stated that there were daily ominous signs threatening the unity of the country while demanding the need for a nationwide dialogue ahead of the elections.

“Nigeria faces the worst existential threat and the ominous signs worsen daily.

“No true patriot who cares about Nigeria and Nigerians would be demanding for anything other than a Constitutional Dialogue on the Union ahead of the 2023 elections.

“First things First,” she tweeted.

