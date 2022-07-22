Ezekwesili challenges Nigerians to probe 2023 candidates

The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday, charged Nigerians to probe candidates jostling for public offices in 2023 general elections.

She also asked Nigerians to improve their knowledge of the country’s constitution in order to hold their leaders accountable.

The ex-minister was reacting to a statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during his interview on Arise TV.

The former vice president had said during the interview on Friday morning that there was no law in Nigeria that restrained public office holders from engaging in private businesses while in service.

Atiku, who stressed the need for the diversification of the nation’s economy, said he got his wealth from private ventures over the years.

Ezekwesili, who reacted to the remark on her Twitter handle, said Atiku’s argument was at variance with the Section 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

She added that the section forbids every serving public officer from engaging in private ventures other than farming.

The ex-minister wrote: “The former VP was dead wrong! The only business permitted a public servant under the Nigerian Constitution is Farming. Please read: Part I, Fifth Schedule, Section 2 (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Conflict of interest breeds corruption.

“Imagine a former Vice President of Nigeria bragging about his business exploits while working as a public servant. Good that the citizens can now see the utter disregard Nigeria’s Political Class has for ‘Conflict of Interest Rules.’ Correlate it to Nigeria’s TI ranking.

“The current conditions of Nigeria cannot be addressed with tepid ideas that come across as ‘winging’ and this much should be clear to all. It should be clearer now that this country will struggle on should any of these Siamese Twins of Bad Governance carry on in 2023.

“Citizens, know your Constitution. Look, all you Nigerian citizens have come of age in this Democracy and should by now boldly probe anything that is spoken, written or done by those who seek to get you vote in the 2023 elections. Do yourselves a favor and never fail to boldly probe the candidates.”

