Ezekwesili charges National Assembly to summon Buhari over insecurity

The Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Sunday asked the National Assembly to invite President Muhammadu Buhari for questioning over growing insecurity in the country.

Ezekwesili, who made the call on her Twitter handle, condemned the gruesome murder of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

The lawmaker, who was abducted by gunmen last weekend, was beheaded on Sunday.

The ex-minister said Buhari’s handling of the country’s security matters had shown that he was completely disconnected from the horrible realities in the country.

She also called for the decentralization of security establishments in the country in order to address the problem.

Ezekwesili said: “Seven years of extreme failure of a former military general and commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces, yet he is not held accountable by the National Assembly.

“Now that our National Assembly has seen that their fellow lawmaker in Anambra could be barbarically mangled by criminals, they will finally have the spunk to invite Muhammadu Buhari to account for numbing insecurity in the land.

“When all of us are finally ready to discuss faulty centralized control of the security establishments of this country by often ineffectual Commanders-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, police and others, we’ll find a pathway from being a weak country.”

