Ezekwesili decries Nigerian politicians’ recklessness, demands change in 2023

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday decried the impunity in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The ex-minister, who was reacting to the rush at which politicians were purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms, lamented that political leaders were unbothered by the rot in the country.

In a series of posts on her verified Twitter handle, she accused Nigeria’s political class of profligacy and charged Nigerians to brace up for important questions ahead of next year’s election.

Ezekwesili described the current situation in the country as a display of foolishness deserving of urgent change.

She wrote: “The foolishness that is going on among the ‘bevy of political rascals’ would have been hugely interesting for the existential threats that have enveloped Nigeria! Someone is obviously playing a game with all of them but Hubris beclouds their capacity to reason.

“There is definitely a battle to be fought between citizens and these political rascals before the 2023 elections. How can political rascals be so obtuse in a collapsing country? What’s the absurdity going on at this time with all these ‘so and so picks up N100 million nomination forms?

“The word impunity is no longer adequate to describe what public officials are currently doing in this Land called Nigeria at this time. I sure hope it’s not true that the Governor of the Central Bank who is still in office has also picked their nomination form to run for president. I hope.”

