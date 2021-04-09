Ezekwesili demands apology from social commentator, Omojuwa over unauthorised inclusion as company director | Ripples Nigeria

The Convener of #BringBackourGirls movement, Obey Ezekwesili, has demanded a public apology from a social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, for listing her as one of his company’s directors without approval.

In her a letter dated April 9, 2021, sent to Omojuwa through the Falana and Falana Chambers, and posted on her Twitter handle, Ezekwesili said she was contacted on March 31 by an unnamed person who asked if she knew about her position as a director in Alpha Reach.

The activist, who insisted that she had never heard of the company before, said the person that initially contacted her later forwarded a document from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) where she was listed as one of the directors of the company owned by Omojuwa.

READ ALSO: Buhari is Nigeria’s highest risk at this time –Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili, who is a former Minister of Education, later reached out to the social commentator and asked him to produce the company’s letter of incorporation.

Omojuwa had so far failed to produce the documents, a development that irked the fiery ex-minister.

Ezekwesili has now demanded a public explanation and apology from the social commentator on the matter.

She also demanded the removal of her name from the list of the company’s directors.



Join the conversation

Opinions