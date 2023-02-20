Ezekwesili faults CBN naira redesign policy implementation

A former Vice President at the World Bank, Oby Ezekwesili has faulted the implementation of the naira redesign policy claiming that the policy has been compromised.

Ezekwesili accused the political class of hijacking the processes and workings of the monetary authorities and using them for their political gains.

She made her position known during her guest appearance on Sunday on Channels Television’s “The 2023 Verdict” programme.

According to Ezekwesili, “the reason Africa’s democracy was in a parlous state and hijacked by the supply side by the politicians is that you have an electorate that acts as if they are not interested,”

She argued, that “the minds of the electorate are like somehow, someday a messiah would just come and things would be fine.

“They have failed to exert the kind of pressure that is necessary to determine the quality of a democratic outcome. So we have an electorate with no power to influence political outcomes to their own benefit.

“Now people are connecting their lives to the supply side’s failures, which is very important,” she noted.

The former minister of education also made an analogy of how much influence the political class, irrespective of their political parties, has had on the minds of the electorate, saying that even with positive changes in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), money remained a very powerful weapon to detect outcomes on election days.

READ ALSO:Ezekwesili accuses CBN of punishing Nigerians with disastrous policies

“I said many years ago that the monetary policy was compromised because it was evident that it was being run from the villa,” she said when asked about what she would have done differently if she were to be in the president’s shoes.

“I find it very intriguing that people just don’t follow the things that have been said…

“Frankly, I have no words for President Buhari because I am not one of those Nigerians with any expectations from him. All I want to see him do is make sure that the elections happen and a new government gets elected by Nigerian citizens who want a society that functions,” she added.

“The country is in a state of higher-end fragility,” she said to describe the country’s situation, explaining that the country is close to failing.

“With this level of fragility, you want to push it further?” she asked.

She faulted many of the policy solutions of the CBN, condemning the closely married relationship between the apex bank and the presidency—a relationship she accused of coming out with policies that were not sufficiently “data-driven.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now