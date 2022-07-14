Politics
Ezekwesili hails Nigerians’ participation in politics, urges them to ignore distractions
Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has expressed her satisfaction over the mass involvement of Nigerians in the political activities in the country.
Oby, who has been critical of Nigerians for their tardiness and indifference to politics, noted that citizens should be at the center in terms of political decisions.
Given Nigeria’s political atmosphere ahead of 2023 general elections, the youth have shown unprecedented interest in the political activities in the country.
This surge of interest is not unconnected to the candidacy of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, which many think is a better option for Nigeria at the moment.
This development has also given way to an online movement aggressively sponsored by a group of supporters who tagged themselves OBIdients.
Read also:Oby Ezekwesili charges Nigerian youth to fight against old order
In a tweet on Thursday, Ezekwesili, the founder of FixPolitics Initiative charged Nigerian citizens to ignore distractions and insults thrown at them.
She added that their genuine engagement in the democrary and politics was a way to go.
The tweets read: “There’s a thing I have always found intriguing around here. Those who say “You are inconsequential and no threat whatsoever to our party” on the one hand. Yet on the other hand, they cannot stop obsessing over you and the things you do and say. It makes no sense, right?
“Citizens who are now awakened and engaging their Democracy and Politics more must learn how to ignore Distractions! Ignore Noise. No matter what is thrown at you, simply ignore the Noise. Focus your Voice. Work your Vision.”
