Ezekwesili mocks Federal govt over threat to sanction CNN

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to call for sanctioning of CNN made in a statement by the Federal Government, over the investigative report released on the shooting at Lekki toll-gate.

Ezekwesili in a tweet, on her official Twitter handle @obyezeks, mocked the government for threatening to sanction CNN.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had earlier said CNN should be sanctioned for its investigations which he described as irresponsible journalism, insisting that there was no mass killing at Lekki toll-gate, adding that it was ‘Massacre with no bodies’

Read also: You’ve learnt nothing from #EndSARS protests, Ezekwesili berates FG over seizure of protester’s passport, freezing of accounts

Ezekwesili tweeted: “ Sanction CNN *laughs* But then again, it is not even funny because it is too serious a matter to allow for this comedy.

“What’s really the point of the ‘Independent’ Panels of Inquiry if the @NigeriaGov @FMICNigeria have already closed their minds to information based on evidence?”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions