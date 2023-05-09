Ezekwesili offers ‘word of wisdom’ to Presidential election Tribunal

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has implored the Presidential Election Tribunal (PET) to have the “fear of God” in dispensing their duties in the presidential elections petitions before it.

In a tweet on Monday night, Ezekwesili said “all eyes, both at home and abroad, are now on the Nigerian Judiciary” and as such, the panel cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

Ezekwesili who prayed for the panel, asked God to help the five justices to act with utmost integrity and uphold the rule of law at all cost.

She also prayed that the fear of the Lord would be upon them, so they would be careful when they render judgement.

Quoting from a biblical passage from 2 Chronicles 19:5-7, the former Coordinating Minister for Economy implored the justices to consider what they are doing because ”they do not judge for man but for the Lord”, who they will render judgment.

“All eyes – at home and abroad- are now on the Nigerian Judiciary,” she wrote.

“May the Lord help those our five justices to act with the utmost integrity and uphold the Rule of Law at all cost, thereby advancing Judicial Independence in our Democracy. Amen!

“He said to the judges, “Consider what you are doing, for you do not judge for man but for the Lord who is with you when you render judgment.

“Now then let the fear of the Lord be upon you; be very careful what you do, for the Lord our God will have no part in unrighteousness or partiality or the taking of a bribe. 2 Chronicles 19:5-7.

“A Word of Wisdom for the #PresidentialElectionTribunal,” she added.

