Ezekwesili speaks on Osun election, charges Nigerians on political participation

The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

He scored 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027 votes in the election.

The founder of FixPolitics Initiative, who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle on Sunday night, said the smooth conduct of the exercise was a confirmation of Nigeria’ progress in the management of elections.

She, therefore, charged Nigerians to get more involved in the political processes in the country.

Ezekwesili wrote: “Voting has zero value in our elections until the voters at a polling unit act collectively to make sure their votes are accurately counted and immediately transmitted electronically.

“We’re making progress in elections management. Technology is our game changer.

“PVCs have zero value until their owners show up at the polling unit and actually vote. So get your PVC and make a determination to vote with it. Your PVC is not a mere ID card.”

