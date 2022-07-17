Politics
Ezekwesili speaks on Osun election, charges Nigerians on political participation
The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state on Saturday.
He scored 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027 votes in the election.
The founder of FixPolitics Initiative, who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle on Sunday night, said the smooth conduct of the exercise was a confirmation of Nigeria’ progress in the management of elections.
READ ALSO: Ezekwesili hails Nigerians’ participation in politics, urges them to ignore distractions
She, therefore, charged Nigerians to get more involved in the political processes in the country.
Ezekwesili wrote: “Voting has zero value in our elections until the voters at a polling unit act collectively to make sure their votes are accurately counted and immediately transmitted electronically.
“We’re making progress in elections management. Technology is our game changer.
“PVCs have zero value until their owners show up at the polling unit and actually vote. So get your PVC and make a determination to vote with it. Your PVC is not a mere ID card.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...