Politics
Ezekwesili tags 2023 budget hopeless, laments huge debts
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described as tragic and hopeless the recently signed budget for 2023 fiscal year.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday signed a budget of N21.8 trillion for 2023 fiscal year as passed by the National Assembly.
Buhari while speaking in Abuja said the signing of the budget was to encourage speedy implementation as his administration draws to an end.
Ezekwesili, who commented on the budget via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, described it as tragically hopeless.
The ex-minister lamented the massive gap between the proposed revenues and expenditure as captured in the document amid the country’s humongous debt profile.
She also charged Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote rightly in the forthcoming election.
Read also:Ezekwesili accuses CBN of punishing Nigerians with disastrous policies
She wrote: “This is the summary of the HOPELESS Budget @MBuhari signed into Law yesterday: Total Expenditure is N21.83 Trillion. Total Revenue N9.73 Trillion! The Budget has a Deficit larger than Revenue by almost N12.00 Trillion! Tragic. You all better get your PVCs ready.
“I foresaw this historical mess-up of our Public Finance by the @NigeriaGov of @NGRPresident @MBuhari and persistently spoke up. At all times, the Government and its praise singers replied my data-based criticisms with attacks. Now a full blown Debt Crisis on our hands. Sad.
“Recall that one of cardinal plans of the Presidential Candidate of the @OfficialAPCNg is “to delink Expenditure from Revenue” and some of you were like, better know that from the current state of our Public Finance, APC @NigeriaGov has already done so. Get and use your PVCs.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...