Ezekwesili vows to sue media outfits over statements on Chibok Girls | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ezekwesili vows to sue media outfits over statements on Chibok Girls
Former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has vowed to sue media houses and individuals who accused her of making ‘malicious comments’ regarding the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.
Ezekwesili, a co-founder of the movement, was reported to have said that the campaign to rescue the abducted female students of the Government Girls’ Science Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State in 2014, was a “project with Fulani to tarnish” the administration of then President Goodluck Jonathan in favour of Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 general elections.
The so-called ‘malicious comments” had quoted the activist as saying:
“I was doing ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ Project with Hadiza Usman Bala in 2014. I didn’t know she was sent to the project by Fulani leaders to tarnish the image of Goodluck Jonathan for Muhammadu Buhari to win an election.
“Immediately after the election, she left the project and was given appointment as MD Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Now I believe that ‘Chibok Girls Kidnapping’ was planned to tarnish Goodluck Jonathan’s image for Muhammadu Buhari to win election.”
But in a statement by her spokesman, Ozioma Unabukoh on Tuesday made available to Ripples Nigeria, the two time minister said she “could never have made such a false statement about the campaign she led for the rescue of the abducted Chibok Girls.”
The statement added that those who posted the quote on social media were desperate to malign the #BBOG campaign as well as her advocacy for the Chibok Girls.
It read further: “Ezekwesili never said and can never make such egregiously false statement about the empathetic campaign she led for the rescue of the abducted ChibokGirls,” the statement reads.
Read also: Ezekwesili accuses Buhari of plunging Nigeria into disintegration
“She has commenced legal actions for libel against media outlets and individuals who publish and disseminate this disgusting fake news that was fabricated by those who wickedly continue to deny the failure of the Federal Government in 2014 to swiftly respond and rescue the ChibokGirls.
“The dubious authors of the fake quote had, in their desperate effort to mislead the public, deviously ascribed a false quote to Ezekwesili.
“Propagating falsehood, they fictionally quoted Ezekwesili as saying that the global #BBOG campaign for the rescue of 219 abducted Chibok schoolgirls was a ‘project with Fulani to tarnish’ one administration for the benefit of another in the 2015 elections.
“The original author and other peddlers of the fake news have already been identified and reported to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, which are taking appropriate actions.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time
The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following...
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Latest Tech News
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...