Ezenwafor secures PDP’s Anambra governorship ticket unopposed

Chief Jude Ezenwafor, an Abuja-based real estate developer, has been declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State election.

Ezenwafor’s emergence came at the party’s primary held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka on Tuesday, where he was unanimously endorsed by 853 delegates from all 21 local government areas of the state.

As the sole aspirant to purchase the PDP’s N40 million nomination form, Ezenwafor ran unopposed. In addition to the local delegates, 14 national delegates were also accredited to participate in the primary.

Col. Chijioke Onwubuya (retd), who led the PDP National Committee tasked with conducting the primary, announced Ezenwafor as the winner.

Despite being the only candidate, each delegate was issued a ballot paper to formally cast their vote. The delegates voted by local government, with the national delegates casting their ballots first.

Following his declaration, Ezenwafor expressed his gratitude to the delegates for their support and called for unity within the party. “I thank all the delegates for the massive support and their endorsement. We are going to work hard to ensure the party wins the governorship election,” he stated.

