FA Cup: Balogun subbed off in Brighton defeat; Success, Dele-Bashiru star in Watford draw

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun featured for Brighton in their FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday but played for only 45 minutes as they lost 1-0.

Balogun, who has failed to make a single appearance for Seagulls in the Premier League this season, made the starting lineup against the Championship club.

The Owls, eighth in the English second tier, grabbed the only goal with a well-worked free-kick, although Adam Reach’s low strike took a deflection.

With the victory, the Owls secured their place in Monday’s fourth-round draw.

Elsewhere, Tranmere came from three goals down to pick a 3-3 draw against Watford, with Nigerian forwrads, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru both in action.

The League One strugglers produced a sensational second-half display as they fought back to earn a replay against 10-man Watford.

Goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had given the Hornets a 3-0 first-half lead.

Connor Jennings, Emmanuel Monthe and Paul Mullin all scored in the second half for the visitors.

OTHER FA CUP 3RD ROUND RESULTS

