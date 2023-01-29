FA Cup: Defending champions Liverpool knocked out by Brighton

Liverpool have been knocked out of the English FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

It was Kaoru Mitoma who scored in stoppage time to send Brighton to the fifth round of the competition.

Harvey Elliott had opened the scoring for Liverpool when he slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah’s pass on the half-hour mark.

Read Also: Casemiro brace helps Man Utd beat Reading in FA Cup

But the lead did not last long as the hosts fired back nine minutes after through a Lewis Dunk equaliser.

With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Brighton had defeated Liverpool 4-0 in the Premier League earlier this season, and now followed by this defeat as the Jurgen Klopp side continue to struggle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now