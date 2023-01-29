Sports
FA Cup: Defending champions Liverpool knocked out by Brighton
Liverpool have been knocked out of the English FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
It was Kaoru Mitoma who scored in stoppage time to send Brighton to the fifth round of the competition.
Harvey Elliott had opened the scoring for Liverpool when he slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah’s pass on the half-hour mark.
Read Also: Casemiro brace helps Man Utd beat Reading in FA Cup
But the lead did not last long as the hosts fired back nine minutes after through a Lewis Dunk equaliser.
With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Brighton had defeated Liverpool 4-0 in the Premier League earlier this season, and now followed by this defeat as the Jurgen Klopp side continue to struggle.
