FA Cup: Iheanacho fires Leicester to fifth round; Spurs, Southampton to replay

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal for Leicester as they beat Brentford 1-0 to advance in FA Cup.

The Nigerian star scored in the fourth minute and helped the Foxes hold on for the rest of the match despite increased efforts from the hosts in the second half.

Foxes keeper Danny Ward was forced into a fine save to keep out Luka Racic’s volley before substitute Bryan Mbeumo saw a goal ruled out for offside.

“We are happy to get the win today and go to the next round. There was a lot of pressure from them.

Read Also: Federer survives scare to claim 100th Australian Open win, reach last-16

“It is very important as a team and as a group of players. We worked really hard to the end and stood our ground.

“I was a bit nervous because they kept coming. We defended well and in the end we got the win and are through.”

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton as a late equaliser earned Saints a replay in London.

Son Heung-min had given Spurs the lead just before the hour mark, before Sofiane Boufal’s late strike earned Southampton the replay.

Elsewhere, Reading and Cardiff also played 1-1; Portsmouth defeated Barnsley 4-2; Newcastle United drew goalless with Oxford; Sheffield United defeated 2-0; Norwich saw off Burnley 2-1 while Coventry drew goalless with Birmingham.

Join the conversation

Opinions