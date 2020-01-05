FA Cup: Liverpool overcome Everton; Chelsea advance, Spurs earn replay

Liverpool made it to the fourth round of the English FA Cup after overcoming city rivals Everton in a third round clash of the competition on Sunday.
The Reds won by 1-0 following a 71st-minute goal by teenager Curtis Jones.
The stunning winner extended Everton’s miserable record of Anfield failure stretching back to September 1999.
Earlier in the day, Chelsea defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to also advance while Tottenham Hotspur secured a late draw against Middlesbrough to earn a replay.
England star, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored one goal and assisted Ross Barkley in another as Chelsea beat their visitors 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Jose Mourinho’s team, Spurs, were heading to a defeat at Middlesbrough before an equaliser earned them a replay.
Spurs named a full-strength team, bar the injured Harry Kane, but trailed to the Championship side when Ashley Fletcher scored five minute into the second half.
But Lucas Moura saved the visitors with a fine header from Serge Aurier’s cross in the 61st minute.