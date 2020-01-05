Latest Sports

FA Cup: Liverpool overcome Everton; Chelsea advance, Spurs earn replay

January 5, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Liverpool made it to the fourth round of the English FA Cup after overcoming city rivals Everton in a third round clash of the competition on Sunday.

The Reds won by 1-0 following a 71st-minute goal by teenager Curtis Jones.

The stunning winner extended Everton’s miserable record of Anfield failure stretching back to September 1999.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to also advance while Tottenham Hotspur secured a late draw against Middlesbrough to earn a replay.

Read Also: ‘Happy to return home’ — Onyekuru rejoins Galatasaray on loan from Monaco

England star, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored one goal and assisted Ross Barkley in another as Chelsea beat their visitors 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho’s team, Spurs, were heading to a defeat at Middlesbrough before an equaliser earned them a replay.

Spurs named a full-strength team, bar the injured Harry Kane, but trailed to the Championship side when Ashley Fletcher scored five minute into the second half.

But Lucas Moura saved the visitors with a fine header from Serge Aurier’s cross in the 61st minute.

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!