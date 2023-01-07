FA Cup: Liverpool, Wolves to replay as Newcastle, Bournemouth, Forest crash out

Some in-form teams were knocked out of the English FA Cup on Saturday including Premier League sides, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday. Bournemouth were beaten 4-2 by Burnley. Nottingham Forest were thrashed 4-1 by Blackpool.

In an all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolves, the teams were forced to settle for a replay.

The FA Cup third-round encounter saw both sides battle to a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Luton and Wigan would also have a replay as both sides ended with a 1-1 draw in their encounter, the same as Chesterfield and West Brom who played 3-3.

In other games, Reading deafted Watford 2-0, Leicester City pipped Gillingham 1-0, Tottenham Hotspur also pipped Portsmouth 1-0.

QPR lost 2-1 to Fleetwood, Hull City lost 2-0 to Fulham, Millwall were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United, while West Ham defeated Brentford 1-0.

