FA Cup: Ndidi in action as Leicester advance; Wolves, Man Utd to replay

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho started from the bench for Leicester City in their FA Cup third round victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

While Iheanacho was not used in the game, Ndidi was brought on as a 77th-minute substitute as he helped his side maintain their 2-0 lead to the end.

The Foxes advanced to the fourth round of the competition by defeating the Championship side, with a Tom Pearce own goal followed by Harvey Barnes’ doubler.

Elsewhere, Manchester United held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a goalless draw, and so, both teams will have a replay for a spot in the fourth round of the competition.

Defending champions, Manchester City thrashed a spirited Port Vale side 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to advance to the next round.

City, who won all four available domestic trophies last season, had to work hard to break down their League Two opponents, but eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Goals by Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden secured the win for Pep Guardiola side, while a superb Tom Pope header for Vale was an equaliser.

Elsewhere, Irish-born Nigerian striker Adam Idah netted his first professional hat-trick as Norwich City beat the home side Preston North End 4-2.

