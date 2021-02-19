FAAC disburses N640.3bn to three tiers of govt for January | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FAAC disburses N640.3bn to three tiers of govt for January
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N640.310 billion to the three tiers of government for January.
Mr Hassan Dodo, the Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, said this was revealed in a communique issued at the end of the virtual conference of FAAC on Thursday, February 18.
The committee in its communique explained that the amount shared by the Federal Government, states, and Local Government Areas (LGAs) included the cost of collection to different agencies involved.
It noted that the N640.310 billion shared included cost of collection to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The committee also noted that the Federal Government received N226.998 billion, the states received N177.171 billion and the LGAs got N131.399 billion.
It added that the oil-producing states received N26.777 billion as derivation (13 per cent of Mineral Revenue) and the Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refunds was N75.966 billion.
According to the communique, the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for January was N157.351 billion.
It stated that this was against N171.358 billion distributed in the preceding month of December 2020, resulting in a decrease of N14.007 billion.
“The distribution is as follows: Federal Government got N21.950 billion, the states received N73.168 billion, LGAs got N51.218 billion, while Cost of Collection – FIRS and NCS got N11.015 billion.
“The distributed Statutory Revenue of N482.958 billion received for the month was higher than the N437.256 billion received for the previous month by N45.703 billion.
“From this, the Federal Government received N205.047 billion, states got N104.003 billion, LGAs got N80.162 billion, Derivation (13 per cent Mineral Revenue) got N28.777 billion and Cost of Collection/ Transfer and Refund got N64.951 billion.”
The communique also revealed that Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Oil and Gas Royalty, VAT, and Excise Duty recorded marginal to significant decreases.
However, Import Duty increased only marginally and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded a considerable increase.
Furthermore, the balance in the Excess Crude Account as of February 18 was $72.412 million.
INSECURITY: ‘Weaknesses in our structure, constitution have never been so pronounced’
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday stated that Nigeria needs to promulgate laws ensuring the decentralisation of policing to aid security nationwide.
According to the lawmaker, this can be achieved within 10 days with the right political will and bipartisan approach.
Ekweremadu made this assertion in Abuja during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on Electoral Reforms and Constitution Amendment at the party’s national headquarters.
He further lamented, that the weaknesses in the nation’s security and political structure, as well as the Constitution being operated, have never been as pronounced as they are today.
He explained that the security of lives and property has practically collapsed due to the absence of state police.
The Enugu State senator said: “I am equally sponsoring a Bill for the creation of State Police in the current Senate. Unfortunately, we do not appear ready yet or see the sense of urgency to stem the tide of insecurity or rebuild our economy through the decentralisation or devolution of power.
“With the right political will, the amendments to the Constitution to achieve decentralised police and secure lives and property can be achieved in 10 days”.
He also noted that there was a general consensus that the current centralized system of policing has failed woefully.
He said, “The weaknesses in our structure and the Constitution we operate, have never been as pronounced as they are today.
“Some of us forewarned that feeding bottle federalism would only continue to increase our appetite for wealth sharing and guzzling, kill our propensity to create wealth, make us poorer. It is regrettable to say that the chicken has come home to roost.
“I further call on our party faithful, the media, Civil Society, and well-meaning Nigerians, to put narrow political, partisan, ethnic, religious, and sectional interest aside, and seize the opportunity of the ongoing constitution amendment exercise to immediately pull our nation back from the brinks.
“So long as we run a dysfunctional centralised policing, for that long will our insecurity-induced pains and losses continue to rise.
“In the absence of state police, the security of lives and property has practically collapsed.
“The community policing initiative is illusory, cosmetic, ephemeral, inorganic, and will certainly not change anything.”
In his address, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, urged the leadership of the National Assembly to represent their constituencies.
“Look beyond political parties lines. Do the right thing so that there will be peace in the country. If the laws are obeyed we will not have frictions,” he urged them.
INEC in consultations with stakeholders over expansion of polling units
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers, on Thursday, February 18, provided clarification on the expansion of access to polling units before the 2023 general election.
Mr Obo Effanga, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave the clarification in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
Effanga stated that the commission was currently holding national consultations with various stakeholders on expan ding access to polling units and decongesting existing ones clustered in the same location.
He further said that the commission would later hold similar consultations at the state and local government levels, on modalities and parameters for relocating some of the voting points.
“These processes will be comprehensive enough to take care of the interest of all voters and communities,” he said.
Effanga assured voters in the state that there were plans by the commission to convert the existing voting points and voting point settlements in the country, into fully-fledged polling units.
“The plan is to expand access to polling units and decongest existing polling units clustered in the same location.
“It is, therefore, unnecessary for citizens and communities to send unsolicited requests for the creation of polling units to INEC, because the commission, as custodian of the data of all registered voters, already knows the locations of the voters and polling units that have passed the threshold for expansion.
“INEC in Rivers is constrained to make this clarification so that no unscrupulous person takes advantage of innocent members of the public to claim the ability to attract influence, create or expand access to polling units anywhere,” Effanga said.
Fulani group backs Bauchi gov on herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
A Fulani group, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, has thrown its weight behind the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, following his comments that herdsmen carry AK-47 to defend themselves against attacks by cattle rustlers.
National secretary of the group, Saleh Alhassan said in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna State, that Governor Mohammed was the “lone voice among his peers in the North in defence of Fulani herdsmen who are being persecuted across Nigeria.”
The statement titled, ‘His Excellency Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed – Executive Governor, Bauchi State: The gradual emergence of a courageous northern leader’, reads:
“Governor Bala Mohammed has treaded where angels are scared to tread in the past.
“He has taken what every politician will consider as political risk in the past by holding divergent views where others have failed or chickened out.
“So, his current position on the herders/farmers conversation is not strange or out of context.
“Govenor Bala Mohammed has refused to be like Governor of Benue State, H.E. Samuel Ortom, whose only achievement is the raising of ethnic militia and gang leaders that have been visiting mayhem of killings in his state.
“He has not achieved anything tangible apart from his obnoxious anti-open grazing law in the state.
“Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be held accountable for the ongoing genocide against innocent pastoralist and northerners living in the South-West.
“He claims to be a senior lawyer but he has proven to be a disgrace to the legal profession by his actions against Fulani herdsmen in his state in the recent past weeks.
“Akeredolu created the Amotekun Corps to unleash terror on herders and Northerners in the south-western states of Ondo and Oyo.
“The Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association stands with H.E Bala Mohammed since he is the only voice who speaks for the Fulani people and his intervention on the ongoing farmer/herders’ conflict was simply to state the obvious devoid of the current politicisation.”
