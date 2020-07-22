FAAN accuses senior DSS officer of breaching security protocol, assault at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday accused a senior officer of the Department of State Service (DSS) of breaching security protocol at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

FAAN said in a statement that the officer, Safiyanu Abba, who is the head of DSS at the airport, assaulted an aviation security officer who called him to order.

It added that the incident occurred last Friday.

According to the Authority, Abba also prevented security officers at the airport from performing a mandatory check on a passenger.

FAAN had last week accused the Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, of beaching the COVID-19 protocols at the Abuja airport.

The statement read: “We note with dismay that Mr. Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport security process, and slapped an aviation security officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr. Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further search of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated. FAAN is committed to the core values of safety, security, and comfort.”

